Arla Explorers Raspberry & Mango Swirl Yogurt 3X90g

3(2)Write a review
Arla Explorers Raspberry & Mango Swirl Yogurt 3X90g
£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt Layered with Mango and Raspberry
  • No added sugar - containing naturally occurring sugars
  • Naturally sourced ingredients
  • High protein
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Pack size: 270g
  • No added sugar
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt with added Milk Protein (75%) (Milk), Mango Puree (11%), Raspberry Puree (7%), Apple Puree, Waxy Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Banana Powder, Lactase Enzyme, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 1 day.For best before see lid.

Produce of

Manufacture: Finland made with EU milk

Number of uses

Number of servings: 3

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla customer careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

3 x 90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g serving
Energy 290kJ / 69 kcal261kJ / 62 kcal
Fat 2.6g2.3g
of which saturates 1.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate 7g6g
of which sugars 6.2g6g
Fibre 0.3g0.3g
Protein 3.9g3.5g
Salt 0.08g0.07g
Calcium102mg (12%**)91.8mg (11%**)
**Reference intake of an average adult--
Number of servings: 3--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthy yogurt for kids

5 stars

I like it bcoz it doesn't contain any sugar. No much taste though. My baby loves it.

Don’t buy

1 stars

Disgusting taste and look. You’d think they are off.

