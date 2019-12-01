Arla Explorers Raspberry & Mango Swirl Yogurt 3X90g

Healthy yogurt for kids
I like it bcoz it doesn't contain any sugar. No much taste though. My baby loves it.
Don’t buy
Disgusting taste and look. You’d think they are off.
Yogurt with added Milk Protein (75%) (Milk), Mango Puree (11%), Raspberry Puree (7%), Apple Puree, Waxy Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Banana Powder, Lactase Enzyme, Natural Flavouring
Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 1 day.For best before see lid.
Manufacture: Finland made with EU milk
Number of servings: 3
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
3 x 90g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g serving
|Energy
|290kJ / 69 kcal
|261kJ / 62 kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7g
|6g
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.07g
|Calcium
|102mg (12%**)
|91.8mg (11%**)
|**Reference intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|-
|-
