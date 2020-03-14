Tesco Plant Chef Butternut Cauliflower Mac 450G

Works well
Good size portion, creamy and tastes like a butternut and cauliflower sauce trying to mimic cheese and it works
Bland and watery
This is extremely boring! why do you have to make plant based food bland? I had to add chilli flakes, pepper, herbs just to taste it. It is also pretty watery. Shame and I get a new taste testing team...
Would not buy again.
Extremely disappointed. Not much taste.
Inedible
This was awful. Watery and the sauce was almost sweet. I took one mouthful and the rest went in the bin which is very unusual for me - I never waste food. I actually felt quite nauseated by it. Tesco you must be able to do better than this!
Had better vegan versions
It was ok, a bit too bland for me. I rescued the taste by putting sundried tomato paste through it. I think I'll keep making it myself as the taste was too disappointing for me. I have had better vegan mac and cheeses.
for a packet mac and cheese it's decent! if eating at home i would definitely add a few things to it but good starting point!
Really tasteless
Lovely consistency and the pasta cooks brilliantly, but in terms of taste it’s pretty bland. As someone just looking to try and incorporate more plant based foods into my diet, rather than strictly vegan, I desperately had to put some cheese on this and a good grind of pepper otherwise it was not that dissimilar to a jar of baby food
not healthy too much salt sugar and fat
all these plant based dishes are too high in fat sugar and salt. therefore not really healthy.....not necessary if they are made properly and not based on these additions if balanced properly.
amazeballs :p
i didn’t expect it to be this good it actually tastes creamy and just really good, people who don’t like this are mad
Different, very tasty
Love this will definitely be buying again.