Tesco Plant Chef Butternut Cauliflower Mac 450G

3(29)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Butternut Cauliflower Mac 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1830kJ 434kcal
    22%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 484kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni with cauliflower and butternut squash in a coconut oil and soya protein alternative to cheese sauce.
  • Smooth butternut & cauliflower sauce with macaroni 100% Plant Based
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni (41%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Cauliflower Florets, Butternut Squash, Coconut Oil & Oat Alternative to Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes)], Coconut Oil Alternative to Cream Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Tricalcium Citrate, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring], Cornflour, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Mustard Flour, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Sugar, White Pepper, Wheat Flour, Turmeric, Flavouring, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (378g**)
Energy484kJ / 115kcal1830kJ / 434kcal
Fat2.5g9.5g
Saturates1.9g7.3g
Carbohydrate18.6g70.3g
Sugars1.6g6.2g
Fibre1.8g6.8g
Protein3.6g13.6g
Salt0.2g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 378g.--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

29 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Works well

5 stars

Good size portion, creamy and tastes like a butternut and cauliflower sauce trying to mimic cheese and it works

Bland and watery

2 stars

This is extremely boring! why do you have to make plant based food bland? I had to add chilli flakes, pepper, herbs just to taste it. It is also pretty watery. Shame and I get a new taste testing team...

Would not buy again.

2 stars

Extremely disappointed. Not much taste.

Inedible

1 stars

This was awful. Watery and the sauce was almost sweet. I took one mouthful and the rest went in the bin which is very unusual for me - I never waste food. I actually felt quite nauseated by it. Tesco you must be able to do better than this!

Had better vegan versions

3 stars

It was ok, a bit too bland for me. I rescued the taste by putting sundried tomato paste through it. I think I'll keep making it myself as the taste was too disappointing for me. I have had better vegan mac and cheeses.

for a packet mac and cheese it's decent! if eating

4 stars

for a packet mac and cheese it's decent! if eating at home i would definitely add a few things to it but good starting point!

Really tasteless

2 stars

Lovely consistency and the pasta cooks brilliantly, but in terms of taste it’s pretty bland. As someone just looking to try and incorporate more plant based foods into my diet, rather than strictly vegan, I desperately had to put some cheese on this and a good grind of pepper otherwise it was not that dissimilar to a jar of baby food

not healthy too much salt sugar and fat

1 stars

all these plant based dishes are too high in fat sugar and salt. therefore not really healthy.....not necessary if they are made properly and not based on these additions if balanced properly.

amazeballs :p

5 stars

i didn’t expect it to be this good it actually tastes creamy and just really good, people who don’t like this are mad

Different, very tasty

5 stars

Love this will definitely be buying again.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

