Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G

Convenient but with room for improvement
Edible but not amazing. Has a certain aftertaste. Good to have on hand though and I'm very grateful for the increase in vegan-friendly convenience foods. If only they could tweak the recipe a little bit..
Shame about the palm oil!
OK
Nice, but I ended up adding butter to it to get a richer flavour- meaning it was no longer vegan. Definitely needs something buttery added to it.
Good Taste and Quality
Good quality and taste. I had it with some Naked Glory sausages. There are two servings. I had been waiting for a plant-based ready meal mashed potatoes so I'm happy that Plant Chef made this happen. Best to take it out of the freezer hours before otherwise it takes nearly an hour in the oven for it to be perfectly ready.
Wonderful
Wonderful flavour but a little too smooth & dense. Next time I'll add some liquid to slightly thin it out. I love this new range the plates are always cleared.