Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

  • Energy823kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Potato mashed with a blend of oat drink alternative to milk, dairy free spread, salt and white pepper.
  • Smooth mash with a pinch of salt & pepper. 100% Plant based
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Oat Drink Alternative to Milk [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin], Dairy Free Spread [Water, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Citric Acid], Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 35 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 20 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid.
For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W/900W 6 mins/ 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 3 mins (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 mins (800W) / 2 mins 30 secs (900W).
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W/900W 10 mins 30 secs/ 10 mins
Heat on full power for 6 mins 30 secs (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 4 mins (800W) / 3 mins 30 secs (900W).
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (186g**)
Energy442kJ / 105kcal823kJ / 196kcal
Fat3.0g5.7g
Saturates1.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate16.3g30.3g
Sugars0.8g1.6g
Fibre2.1g3.9g
Protein2.1g4.0g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372g.--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

Convenient but with room for improvement

3 stars

Edible but not amazing. Has a certain aftertaste. Good to have on hand though and I'm very grateful for the increase in vegan-friendly convenience foods. If only they could tweak the recipe a little bit..

Shame about the palm oil!

1 stars

Shame about the palm oil!

OK

3 stars

Nice, but I ended up adding butter to it to get a richer flavour- meaning it was no longer vegan. Definitely needs something buttery added to it.

Good Taste and Quality

5 stars

Good quality and taste. I had it with some Naked Glory sausages. There are two servings. I had been waiting for a plant-based ready meal mashed potatoes so I'm happy that Plant Chef made this happen. Best to take it out of the freezer hours before otherwise it takes nearly an hour in the oven for it to be perfectly ready.

Wonderful

5 stars

Wonderful flavour but a little too smooth & dense. Next time I'll add some liquid to slightly thin it out. I love this new range the plates are always cleared.

