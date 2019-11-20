By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Double Stuffed Halkidiki Olives 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

New

1/4 of a pack (40g)
  • Energy264kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 659kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Halkidiki olives stuffed with lemon peel and garlic in a blend of rapeseed and extra virgin olive oil.
  • Double stuffed Halkidiki Olives with Garlic & Lemon Hand harvested in the Halkidiki region of Greece, double stuffed with garlic and lemon peel, and lightly dressed in extra virgin olive oil (0.7%). This variety is grown and hand harvested for Tesco Finest in the Halkidiki region of Greece.
  • Hand harvested in the Halkidiki region of Greece, double stuffed with garlic and lemon peel, and lightly dressed in extra virgin olive oil (0.7%) This variety is grown and hand harvested for Tesco Finest in the Halkidiki region of Greece.
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Lemon Peel, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.7%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (40g)
Energy659kJ / 160kcal264kJ / 64kcal
Fat16.1g6.5g
Saturates2.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.1g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre2.9g1.2g
Protein1.2g0.5g
Salt4.3g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

