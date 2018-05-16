Califia Farm Black & White Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
Product Description
- Cold Brew Coffee and Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
- We brew it slow for a less acidic (no thanks!) and Better Taste (yes please!)
- Unsweetened
- Direct trade and ethical trade
- Better coffee for all
- 100% Arabica coffee
- Something different, something better with no sugar added
- Caffeine strength - mild 50 mg per 100ml
- Dairy free and gluten free
- Carrageenan free
- BPA free
- Suitable for vegan
- Kosher
- Pack size: 750ML
- No sugar added
Information
Ingredients
Cold Brew Coffee (65%), Water, Coconut, Almonds (Nut) (1%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for best taste.
Name and address
- Califia Farms LLC,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|64kJ/ 15kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|Calcium
|73mg 9%RI
|RI means Reference Intake
|-
