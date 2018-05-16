By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califia Farm Black & White Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml

Califia Farm Black & White Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
£ 2.50
£3.34/litre

New

Product Description

  • Cold Brew Coffee and Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
  • Hey Cold Brew Coffee,
  • Let's talk about drinks, baby.
  • Let's talk about you and me.
  • Let's talk about all the good things we can be.
  • Love, Almond
  • Pause, Sip, Liberate.
  • We brew it slow for a less acidic (no thanks!) and Better Taste (yes please!)
  • Please Recycle
  • Unsweetened
  • Direct trade and ethical trade
  • Better coffee for all
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Something different, something better with no sugar added
  • Caffeine strength - mild 50 mg per 100ml
  • Dairy free and gluten free
  • Carrageenan free
  • BPA free
  • Suitable for vegan
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • No sugar added

Information

Ingredients

Cold Brew Coffee (65%), Water, Coconut, Almonds (Nut) (1%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Peanuts and other Tree Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Name and address

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 64kJ/ 15kcal
Fat 1.4g
of which Saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which Sugars <0.5g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.16g
Calcium73mg 9%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

