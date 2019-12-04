By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califia Farms Unsweetened Almnd Drink 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
Califia Farms Unsweetened Almnd Drink 750Ml
£ 2.00
£2.67/litre

Product Description

  • Unsweetened Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
  • Unsweetened gives you the goods without the extras.
  • It's a direct "Hey, let's do this!"
  • Kind of way to start your day with unadulterated opportunity.
  • Grab life by the bottle - be Bold, Unsweetened, authentic, Fearless, delicious.
  • Drink Remarkably
  • 50% more calcium than milk
  • Made with whole blanched almonds
  • From almonds with love
  • Carrageenan free
  • Low saturated fats
  • Soya, gluten, dairy and lactose free
  • No sugar added
  • BPA free
  • Non-GMO
  • 100% vegan
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • Low saturated fats
  • Low saturated fats

Information

Ingredients

Water, Almonds (Nuts) (2.3%), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Nuts
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Califia Farms,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Califia Farms,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.
  • califiafarms.com

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 67kJ/ 16kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates0.5g
of which Sugars 0.1g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.18g
Calcium 189mg 24%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice and crisp to drink

5 stars

Very nice and crisp to drink

