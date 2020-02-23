Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G

It was disgusting!
It was disgusting!
No mushrooms, no flavour
It's ok if you like tasteless tomato/veg sauce with mash on top. Could not see any mushrooms, so this product has been mis-named. I expected a much earthier richer flavour, ie lots of mushrooms with a few trad veg (onion, carrot, garlic) and a bit of soy sauce/seasoning and taste like a "proper" cottage pie. Not a fan of lentils and beans, so chose this hoping it would have more mushroom in it than pulses - I was wrong! And tomatoes do not go with potatoes - yuck! If I had wanted tomato-based sauce, I would have chosen the pasta options.
Really yummy.
Tried these for dinner and they were really tasty. After being vegetarian for 3 years I have been searching for a good cottage pie and this is my absolute favourite.
Eurgh ...
Can't understand how this has had so many favourable reviews. The mash is disgusting and so was the layer beneath. I hope the Plant Chef Bangers and Mash is more palatable!
Loved this. It was very tasty. I did not miss having meat in it and did not snack all afternoon after having it for my lunch. Will definitely order again whenever I do a plant eating day.
I love this for a quick, tasty pretty healthy meal with a side of salad. so sad its unavailable for this weeks shop
Lovely filling dish
Love love love this, warming, filling and delicious winter staple that can be cooked in minutes. My toddler adores it too.
Tasty. Wholesome & staple.
Love this! Staple dish. Smells like red wine vinegar and tastes so tasty, loved the wholesome texture of the beans and lentils and the mash was great. Very filling. Not like a cottage pie as it tasted different but at the same time tasted great so I now buy it every week for my “too lazy to cook” night.
AWFUL
AWFUL.....such a weird after taste, not nice at all & as for being mushroom never found any. YUK!!! Sorry
Really tasty. Has become my new go-to vegan ready meal