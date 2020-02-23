By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G

3.5(22)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G
£ 2.50
£0.56/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1480kJ 353kcal
    18%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 381kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • Mushrooms, beans and lentils in a sauce topped with potato.
  • Pan fried veg, roasted mushrooms, beans, lentils and topped with mash 100% Plant Based
  Pan fried veg, roasted mushrooms, beans, lentils and topped with mash 100% Plant Based
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crown-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Pan fried veg, roasted mushrooms, beans, lentils and topped with mash
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Low fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Roasted Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Tomato Passata, Carrot, Dark Green Speckled Lentils, Celery, Pinto Beans, Haricot Beans, Mung Beans, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Oats, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, Molasses, Onion Purée, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Tamarind Paste, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Citric Acid, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Ginger Purée, Acetic Acid, Clove, White Pepper, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film after 15 mins. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film after 25 mins. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid
800W 7mins 30secs /900W 7mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid
800W 10mins 30 secs / 900W 10mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 4 mins 30 secs (800W) / 4 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (388g**)
Energy381kJ / 91kcal1480kJ / 353kcal
Fat2.7g10.4g
Saturates0.9g3.4g
Carbohydrate11.6g44.9g
Sugars1.7g6.4g
Fibre4.0g15.4g
Protein3.2g12.4g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 388g.--

22 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It was disgusting!

1 stars

It was disgusting!

No mushrooms, no flavour

2 stars

It's ok if you like tasteless tomato/veg sauce with mash on top. Could not see any mushrooms, so this product has been mis-named. I expected a much earthier richer flavour, ie lots of mushrooms with a few trad veg (onion, carrot, garlic) and a bit of soy sauce/seasoning and taste like a "proper" cottage pie. Not a fan of lentils and beans, so chose this hoping it would have more mushroom in it than pulses - I was wrong! And tomatoes do not go with potatoes - yuck! If I had wanted tomato-based sauce, I would have chosen the pasta options.

Really yummy.

5 stars

Tried these for dinner and they were really tasty. After being vegetarian for 3 years I have been searching for a good cottage pie and this is my absolute favourite.

Eurgh ...

1 stars

Can't understand how this has had so many favourable reviews. The mash is disgusting and so was the layer beneath. I hope the Plant Chef Bangers and Mash is more palatable!

Loved this. It was very tasty. I did not miss havi

4 stars

Loved this. It was very tasty. I did not miss having meat in it and did not snack all afternoon after having it for my lunch. Will definitely order again whenever I do a plant eating day.

I love this for a quick, tasty pretty healthy meal

5 stars

I love this for a quick, tasty pretty healthy meal with a side of salad. so sad its unavailable for this weeks shop

Lovely filling dish

5 stars

Love love love this, warming, filling and delicious winter staple that can be cooked in minutes. My toddler adores it too.

Tasty. Wholesome & staple.

5 stars

Love this! Staple dish. Smells like red wine vinegar and tastes so tasty, loved the wholesome texture of the beans and lentils and the mash was great. Very filling. Not like a cottage pie as it tasted different but at the same time tasted great so I now buy it every week for my “too lazy to cook” night.

AWFUL

1 stars

AWFUL.....such a weird after taste, not nice at all & as for being mushroom never found any. YUK!!! Sorry

Really tasty. Has become my new go-to vegan ready

5 stars

Really tasty. Has become my new go-to vegan ready meal

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

