Tesco 8 Vanilla & Cheesecake Bites 216G
- Energy448kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 399kcal
Product Description
- Baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a sweet dusting.
- Delicious digestive biscuit base with a thick and creamy vanilla cheesecake, topped with sweet dusting.
- Baked for creaminess
- Freeze now party later
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 216g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Cover. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
216g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheesecake bite (27g)
|Energy
|1661kJ / 399kcal
|448kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|13.2g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|17.3g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
