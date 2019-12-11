By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Vanilla & Cheesecake Bites 216G

Tesco 8 Vanilla & Cheesecake Bites 216G
£ 3.00
£1.39/100g

One cheesecake bite
  • Energy448kJ 108kcal
  • Fat7.3g
  • Saturates3.6g
  • Sugars4.7g
  • Salt0.1g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 399kcal

Product Description

  • Baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a sweet dusting.
  • Delicious digestive biscuit base with a thick and creamy vanilla cheesecake, topped with sweet dusting.
  • Baked for creaminess
  • Freeze now party later
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 216g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Cover. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

216g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheesecake bite (27g)
Energy1661kJ / 399kcal448kJ / 108kcal
Fat26.9g7.3g
Saturates13.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate33.6g9.1g
Sugars17.3g4.7g
Fibre0.7g0.2g
Protein5.2g1.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

