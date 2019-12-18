By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Pots Birthday Cake 2 X 100G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Halo Top Pots Birthday Cake 2 X 100G
£ 3.50
£17.50/kg
Per Pot
  • Energy641 kJ 153 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 641kJ

Product Description

  • Dessert with Layers of Sponge Cake Flavoured Mousse and Vanilla Flavoured Sauce, Topped with Sponge Cake Pieces and Sugar Sprinkles - with Sugar and Sweetener
  • 153 calories per pot
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Skimmed Milk Powder, Inulin, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Sugar Sprinkles (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Shea Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Spinach Powder, Safflower, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Carotenes), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Beef Gelatine, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water), Flavourings, Egg Powder, Palm Oil, Natural Yogurt (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fructose, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colours (Carotenes, Plain Caramel), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated, 0°C minimum, 5°C maximumDo not freeze See use by date on top of pack

Number of uses

2 Servings per pack, Serving size 100g

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving%* Per 100g
Energy 641kJ641kJ
-153kcal153kcal8%
Fat 7.2g7.2g10%
of which saturates 4.4g4.4g22%
Carbohydrate 13.6g13.6g5%
of which sugars 9g9g10%
Fibre 3.1g3.1g
Protein 6.5g6.5g13%
Salt 0.19g0.19g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these

5 stars

Absolutely fab for a treat with very little calories. Only 7.5 syns if doing SW.

Amazing. Expensive but very tasty. A little on the

5 stars

Amazing. Expensive but very tasty. A little on the runny side so I froze it for a short while before eating. My favourite of the halotop puddings. Not as sickly as the ice creams which im less keen on.

Tasty little puds! Very nice!

5 stars

These little puds are extremely tasty. Myself and my family really enjoy them. Tend to buy them when they’re on offer though as the price is a little excessive.

Not very nice at all

1 stars

These desserts are really not very nice at all. Not only did it taste bad while eating but it left a horrible aftertaste. The cardboard packaging was very attractive, but once you remove the pots from this there are no redeeming features.

