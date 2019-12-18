Halo Top Pots Birthday Cake 2 X 100G

Love these
Absolutely fab for a treat with very little calories. Only 7.5 syns if doing SW.
Amazing. Expensive but very tasty. A little on the runny side so I froze it for a short while before eating. My favourite of the halotop puddings. Not as sickly as the ice creams which im less keen on.
Tasty little puds! Very nice!
These little puds are extremely tasty. Myself and my family really enjoy them. Tend to buy them when they’re on offer though as the price is a little excessive.
Not very nice at all
These desserts are really not very nice at all. Not only did it taste bad while eating but it left a horrible aftertaste. The cardboard packaging was very attractive, but once you remove the pots from this there are no redeeming features.