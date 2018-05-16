Tesco British Chicken Breast Fajita Mini Fillets 350G

- Energy764kJ 181kcal9%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Chicken mini fillets in a fajita marinade.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Marinated in a fajita spiced rub, for a quick to cook meal
- TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Marinated in a fajita spiced rub, for a quick to cook meal
- Tesco Welfare Approved
- At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers to continually improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Marinated in a fajita spiced rub, for a quick to cook meal
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Salt, Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Parsley, Lime Oil, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry for 10 minutes, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of then flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink; continue cooking until they are clear. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using British chicken
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (126g)
|Energy
|607kJ / 144kcal
|764kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.9g
|32.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 252g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019