Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Gratin 800g Serves 4
New
- Energy830kJ 199kcal10%
- Fat12.5g18%
- Saturates8.4g42%
- Sugars7.9g9%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 105kcal
Product Description
- Slices of carrot, potato and butternut squash in a cream sauce topped with pumpkin seeds.
- A vibrant medley of sliced Heritage carrot, potato and butternut squash, covered in a creamy garlic and nutmeg gratin sauce and sprinkled with roasted pumpkin seeds. The gratin comes in a ready to bake silver foil tray. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Carrot (22%), Potato, Butternut Squash (17%), Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Pumpkin Seed, Salt, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (190g**)
|Energy
|437kJ / 105kcal
|830kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.8g
|Protein
|2.1g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 760g.
|-
|-
