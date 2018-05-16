By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stir Fry Addition 80G

Tesco Stir Fry Addition 80G
£ 1.00
£12.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Mangetout peas, babycorn, salad onions and red chilli.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mangetout, Babycorn, Salad Onion, Red Chilli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok: 3 mins Remove from packaging. Preheat wok or frying pan over moderate heat. Add 1 tsp or 5ml of vegetable oil. Stir fry for 3 minutes or until tender.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy149kJ / 36kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.1g3.3g
Sugars3.4g2.7g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein2.8g2.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

