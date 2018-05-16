Tesco Stir Fry Addition 80G

- Energy119kJ 28kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 36kcal
Product Description
- Mangetout peas, babycorn, salad onions and red chilli.
- Mangetout peas, babycorn, sweet salad onions and red chilli. Ready to Cook.
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mangetout, Babycorn, Salad Onion, Red Chilli.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok: 3 mins Remove from packaging. Preheat wok or frying pan over moderate heat. Add 1 tsp or 5ml of vegetable oil. Stir fry for 3 minutes or until tender.
Preparation and Usage
Washed and ready to cook.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|149kJ / 36kcal
|119kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
