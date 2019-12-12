Disney Frozen 2 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar

- Celebrate the countdown to Christmas with this Frozen 2 advent calendar. Hugely popular animated film Frozen was released in 2013 by Walt Disney Pictures. Kids and grown ups around the globe grew to love Anna, her rugged iceman, and her naive snowman pal Olaf, as they ventured off to try and rescue the kingdom from eternal winter. And now, in 2019, Frozen fans are sure to be excited for the release of the hotly anticipated Frozen 2. Elsa and her sister Anna are about to embark on yet another adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. Disney Frozen 2 is set for release in November 2019.
- The Frozen 2 Advent Calandar is an officially licensed Disney Frozen 2 product.
- H30cm x W25cm x D3cm
- 12 door advent calendar
- Licenced frozen 2 product
- Great gift for Frozen fans
- Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Recommended for ages 8+. Retain details for reference.
36 Months
