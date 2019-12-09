Toy Story 4 Slinky Dog Jr
- - Slinky Dog from the Toy Story films.
- - Perfect for interactive play.
- - Slinky body and floppy ears.
- Slinky Dog is based on the character from the Disney Pixar, Toy Story, films. He is one of the most loveable Toy Story characters! Usually just called 'Slinky' or sometimes 'Slink'! He has a dachshund face with a metal Slinky for a body! Children will love to recreate the Toy Story scenes with their very own slinky. Just pull him by his 'lead' and watch him walk in his unique Slinky Dog way! This adorable Slinky Dog comes complete with tail, adorable floppy ears and pull along cord perfect for taking Slinky for a walk.
- Suitable for ages 3 and above.
- Contents: Slinky Dog Jr.
