Leapfrog Lettersaurus

- - Pressing the 26 letter buttons introduces letters and their sounds and spinning the wheel on the dino's tail introduces numbers and plays a cute song.
- - Kids can take their dino buddy for a walk using the pull string and see his head move side-to-side as he wobbles along.
- - The dino and footprint buttons trigger phrases or add cool sounds to a jungle beat.
- Learning letters is great with the Lettersaurus™! This adorable alphabet dinosaur has colourful letter buttons on his back that lets kids explore letter names and the sounds they make. Spinning the tail wheel introduces numbers and plays a counting song. For more music, pressing the light-up star button plays three upbeat songs. The dinosaur toy is also a pull toy that turns his head side-to-side as he wobbles along.
