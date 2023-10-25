Vtech Switch And Go Dino Assorted

Switching between a strong dinosaur and a speedy vehicle is easy to do in just a few simple steps, making this 2-in-1 toy hard to put down! Press the talk button to hear fun phrases and to learn cool dinosaur facts, then tap the sound button or move the dino to hear great dinosaur and car sound effects. Switching between the two different modes helps your child develop their motor skills. Exciting sounds and fun facts help to promote imaginative and independent play. Just Switch & Go!

H19.10cm x W20.50cm x D11.00cm