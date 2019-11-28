Scruffaluvs Babies Collectable
- - 21 characters to collect
- - New dummy reveal - pull to find out who you have rescued
- - Includes 1 x Scruff-a-Luv, pet carrier case, comb, dummy and heart shaped clip
- EW Scruff-A-Luvs Babies
- These little baby balls of fur are lost and alone in the big bad world , remove their dummy to reveal who you've rescued, then comb out their tangles to reveal a little fluffy friend in need of a new home with you.
- With 21 characters to collect who will you rescue? A koala, kitten, walrus, bunny, bearcub or puppy? Or an ultra-rare lion, fox or panda? Only by rescuing a Scruff-A-Luv will you find out. In return, they will be your FFF (Furry Friend Forever).
- Each Scruff-a-Luv comes with a pet carrier, dummy, a comb to style them and a cute heart shaped clip so you can keep your Scruff-A-Luv close by wherever you go.
