By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Scruffaluvs Babies Collectable

No ratings yetWrite a review
Scruffaluvs Babies Collectable
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

  • - 21 characters to collect
  • - New dummy reveal - pull to find out who you have rescued
  • - Includes 1 x Scruff-a-Luv, pet carrier case, comb, dummy and heart shaped clip
  • EW Scruff-A-Luvs Babies
  • These little baby balls of fur are lost and alone in the big bad world , remove their dummy to reveal who you've rescued, then comb out their tangles to reveal a little fluffy friend in need of a new home with you.
  • With 21 characters to collect who will you rescue? A koala, kitten, walrus, bunny, bearcub or puppy? Or an ultra-rare lion, fox or panda? Only by rescuing a Scruff-A-Luv will you find out. In return, they will be your FFF (Furry Friend Forever).
  • Each Scruff-a-Luv comes with a pet carrier, dummy, a comb to style them and a cute heart shaped clip so you can keep your Scruff-A-Luv close by wherever you go.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Pets Alive-Robotic Boppi Llama

The Purple Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama is exclusive to Tesco

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

The Purple Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama is exclusive to Tesco

Offer

Disney Princess 3 Inch Mini Doll 6 Pack

£ 12.50
£2.09/each

Offer

Lol Sparkle

£ 8.75
£8.75/each

Offer

Hairdorables Pets

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here