By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fisher Price Linkimals Musical Moose

5(4)Write a review
Fisher Price Linkimals Musical Moose
£ 9.50
£9.50/each

Offer

  • - Interactive moose toy introduces your baby to numbers, counting, and more
  • - Press the moose's belly for colourful lights, songs, and phrases
  • - Silly bobble head and soft antlers for baby to explore
  • The Linkimals Musical Moose is loaded with exciting interactive play that introduces your baby to counting, colours, and more with playful songs, lights, and phrases. Just press his belly to get the light-up learning party started! Plus, when Musical Moose recognizes other Linkimals friends, they create a synchronized music and light show! (Additional Linkimals toys sold separately.)

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Moosically Fun!

5 stars

My kids love moosey! My son enjoys watching him glow up and play different sounds and music. Moosey accompanies him throughout the day even when eating. It's flat hooves make it very handy when placed on our table. The added bonus is that it is educational too.

Lovely quality, entertaining, sturdy little toy.

5 stars

The linkimals musical moose is a lovely, sturdy little toy. It fits very nicely into the hands of my 18m old and is small enough to carry with us out and about. The toy has withstood a great many hard drops without any apparent problems. The toy has a great selection of original songs and tunes which are quite catchy after a while! These include a couple of number songs, and songs about colour (during which the light on the moose's tummy changes colour to the relevant colour named in the song). The toy has an on/off switch, but unfortunately only one volume, which is quite loud! The moose looks very cute, the colours are appealing to a wide range of children and doesn't appear to target a particular gender, which I like. The head is designed to jiggle when the moose is moved. The toy comes packaged in an open fronted cardboard box, with minimal plastic (just tethers) and comes with batteries included, ready to play. Overall, this is a lovely quality toy, and I'd certainly recommend to others with small children (9-24m) and will be buying more as gifts.

Great music toy for babies

4 stars

This is a great toy for babies that love music and lights. The short but upbeat jingles attract my daughters attention quickly and she enjoys moving/dancing to them. It also in time will help her count as one of the jingles counts to ten so it's a good learning toy.

Daughter aged 1

5 stars

My daughter who has just recently turned 1 absolutely loves this toy she loves the songs it makes and dances along and I like how easy she finds the button to press on her own. Really good sturdy toy would definitely recommend

Usually bought next

Fisher Price Linkimals Lights And Colour Llama

£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

Fisher Price Coffee Cup

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Mega Blocks Maxi Bag Classic 60Pcs

£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Offer

Hot Wheels Blastin Rig

£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here