Fisher Price Linkimals Musical Moose

Moosically Fun!
My kids love moosey! My son enjoys watching him glow up and play different sounds and music. Moosey accompanies him throughout the day even when eating. It's flat hooves make it very handy when placed on our table. The added bonus is that it is educational too.
Lovely quality, entertaining, sturdy little toy.
The linkimals musical moose is a lovely, sturdy little toy. It fits very nicely into the hands of my 18m old and is small enough to carry with us out and about. The toy has withstood a great many hard drops without any apparent problems. The toy has a great selection of original songs and tunes which are quite catchy after a while! These include a couple of number songs, and songs about colour (during which the light on the moose's tummy changes colour to the relevant colour named in the song). The toy has an on/off switch, but unfortunately only one volume, which is quite loud! The moose looks very cute, the colours are appealing to a wide range of children and doesn't appear to target a particular gender, which I like. The head is designed to jiggle when the moose is moved. The toy comes packaged in an open fronted cardboard box, with minimal plastic (just tethers) and comes with batteries included, ready to play. Overall, this is a lovely quality toy, and I'd certainly recommend to others with small children (9-24m) and will be buying more as gifts.
Great music toy for babies
This is a great toy for babies that love music and lights. The short but upbeat jingles attract my daughters attention quickly and she enjoys moving/dancing to them. It also in time will help her count as one of the jingles counts to ten so it's a good learning toy.
Daughter aged 1
My daughter who has just recently turned 1 absolutely loves this toy she loves the songs it makes and dances along and I like how easy she finds the button to press on her own. Really good sturdy toy would definitely recommend