Fisher Price Linkimals Lights And Colour Llama

Interactive and educational

4 stars

Review from mattel.com

12th August 2019

When I got this toy, my immediate thought was what’s so different about this stacking toy to all the others I’ve seen? How wrong was I! This toy has a central column that allows the rings to be stacked in any order, the rings are transparent, patterned on one side and this (although I’m shocked by it) seems to intrigue my little one. She loves to put the rings on (and off the post), encouraged by sounds every time. The rings are easy for little hands to hold and where the pattern is one sided, this also encourages little one to take them off, turn them round and see what happens when they’re put on the other way round. The little llama head I thought would be difficult to put on the top, but little hands loves this and likes to put this on frequently with a reward of sounds and lights that encourage her to keep going. We’ve even sussed that the little buttons on both the top and column give rewarding sounds when pressed, so constant reward for discovering new things always happens. There are 2 sound levels and more sounds than I can recall, but all are set to intrigue little one and encourage her to try new things. The lights around the base also help as every time rings are added (or buttons cheekily pressed) they light up in a rotating pattern. All in all I’d definitely recommend this, despite my little girl being 1 she adores this (I didn’t think she’d be fussed by it)...goes to show fisher-price know lots about babies and young children.