Fisher Price Linkimals Lights And Colour Llama

Write a review
Fisher Price Linkimals Lights And Colour Llama
£ 13.50
£13.50/each

Offer

  • - Stack the colourful rings or press the llama topper for exciting lights, songs & music
  • - Introduces your baby to colours with musical stacking fun
  • - Bat-at wobbly base
  • The Linkimals Lights & colours Llama takes classic stacking fun up a notch with colourful lights and exciting music, songs and phrases that introduce your baby to different colours. Just stack the rings on the llama's neck or press down on the topper to get the party started! Plus, when Lights & colours Llama recognizes other Linkimals friends, they create a synchronized music and light show! (Additional Linkimals toys sold separately.)

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Interactive and educational

4 stars

When I got this toy, my immediate thought was what’s so different about this stacking toy to all the others I’ve seen? How wrong was I! This toy has a central column that allows the rings to be stacked in any order, the rings are transparent, patterned on one side and this (although I’m shocked by it) seems to intrigue my little one. She loves to put the rings on (and off the post), encouraged by sounds every time. The rings are easy for little hands to hold and where the pattern is one sided, this also encourages little one to take them off, turn them round and see what happens when they’re put on the other way round. The little llama head I thought would be difficult to put on the top, but little hands loves this and likes to put this on frequently with a reward of sounds and lights that encourage her to keep going. We’ve even sussed that the little buttons on both the top and column give rewarding sounds when pressed, so constant reward for discovering new things always happens. There are 2 sound levels and more sounds than I can recall, but all are set to intrigue little one and encourage her to try new things. The lights around the base also help as every time rings are added (or buttons cheekily pressed) they light up in a rotating pattern. All in all I’d definitely recommend this, despite my little girl being 1 she adores this (I didn’t think she’d be fussed by it)...goes to show fisher-price know lots about babies and young children.

Really engaging

5 stars

Really engaging and entertaining, our 1 year old loves to stack the hoops and dance to the music, a great toy to keep him entertained

Laugh and play

5 stars

My daughter loves to play with this toy it is easy enough for her to play with as she is a 12 month old. The noises and lights make her laugh, she will take the pieces of and put them back on with out any help. It's a great you to have.

Awesome for babies

5 stars

My son is only 9 months old so not quite ready to do the stacking. But he loved watching his 5 year old brother stack them up and see the lights change colour. Great toy!

