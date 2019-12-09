By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hape Tambourine

4.5(12)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

  • - Small and lightweight to take the show on the road
  • - Helps inspire a lifelong love of music
  • - Natural wooden features make for long-lasting fun. Toy includes bead chaser and textured rings
  • Let your littlest love start his own one-man marching band with Baby Einstein's Tiny Tambourine. A different take on the traditional rattle, this wood toy will be baby's first and favorite instrument. This musical toy will encourage development of fine motor skills as baby holds on tight and rattles out new jingles.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Child not amused

3 stars

Sadly, my baby did not enjoy this toy at all. I would give it to her and she would just throw it back at me. Never wanted to play with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes car rides fun again!

5 stars

My youngest hates car rides, but now happily sits in his car seat as long as he has his tiny wooden music toy. We listen to the radio and he shakes his tambourine to the beat (or chews it). My whole family appreciates this tiny toy. Thanks Hape/Baby Einstein. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute

5 stars

This is a great introduction to percussion instruments for the little ones. It is easy to hold and make sounds, as well as having no pinching points to catch the fingers. My boy loves this, and enjoys trying to play along when his daddy plays guitar. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Friendly

3 stars

This tambourine is baby friendly and would be ideal for a baby 15 months or less. It is very basic and does not seem to interest my 16 month old for longer than a few moments. The tambourine sound does not seem to be very loud, which can be a plus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tambourine!

5 stars

My 1 year old loves this toy! He loves anything that makes noise. I love that it is not too loud and not too quiet either. Good quality construction and safe for little fingers too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

Great toy to test out. My son loves it! Glad to be able to test out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adorable and Just The Right Amount of Sound

5 stars

Great size for little hands, best feature is the covered cymbol things. No worries about pinching fingers or cutting fingers on the metal. It makes just enough sound to make baby happy, but not so much that it would "break" or "get lost" like other noisemaker toys. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun toy for baby

5 stars

Nice jingly toy for baby and good to bite while teething. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for toddlers!

5 stars

Quality product and perfect for toddler hands. Highly recommend this as a baby’s first musical toy. Easy to hold and shake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful Quality!

5 stars

This toy is amazing! It is nice and sturdy--no way to fall apart with how it's constructed. The handle end is perfect for a baby who wants to put everything in his/her mouth! Just love this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

