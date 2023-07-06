Kindikid Toddler Doll Assortment

Meet Donatina, Peppa-Mint, Jessicake, Marsha Mello and Rainbow Kate and discover the world of Kindi Kids and their Rainbow Kindi!

Meet the Kindi Kids! The cutest Pre-Schoolers you'll ever see. These adorable girls are full of fun and play! They love attending Rainbow Kindi. A place where every day is about playing and making friends.

Hi! I love making new friends, in-fact I'm as sweet as I look! Pick me up and see me come to life! With big glittery eyes, my head bobbles with every movement!

I have changeable clothes and removable shoes! So, come and join me and my friends at Rainbow Kindi! We can't wait to have a magical day with you!

Each doll sold separately. Ages 3yrs+