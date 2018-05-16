Yankee 90Ml Reed Diffuser Cosy Up

- Home Inspiration™ by Yankee Candle® is a brand created by the world's best-selling and best-known candle company. Inspired by the everyday pleasure of home. Home Inspiration by Yankee Candle combines contemporary style and trusted fragrance.
- A range of home fragrance products and giftsets designed to offer choice with quality at the heart of everything we do.
- Our trusted experts have created a unique range of fragrances carefully chosen to suit everyday living adding warmth and comfort to your home.
- A touch of amber, a dash of petals and lots of all things soft and comforting
- 88ml Reed Diffuser
- Pack size: 90ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Simply insert reeds and let the fragrance disperse.
Warnings
- Contains:
- Butyl cyclohexyl acetate, Linalool, WARNING May cause an allergic skin reaction. Limonene, Acetylcedrene, Linalyl acetate, Hexyl salicylate, Citronellol, Ethyl methylphenylglycidate, Coumarin, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal.
- Caution:
- May cause an allergic skin reaction.
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting affects.
- Keep out of reach of children or pets.
- If on skin: wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation or rash occurs, get medical attention/advice.
- If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and and easy to do so. Continue rinsing.
- Dispose of contents/containers in accordance with local regulations.
- Keep away from heat, sparks & open flame.
- Do not light reeds.
- Do not place bottle, cap or reeds on fabric or finished surface as fragrance oil is harmful to such surfaces; spills should be cleaned immediately.
- Do not ingest.
Net Contents
88ml
Safety information
Contains: Butyl cyclohexyl acetate, Linalool, WARNING May cause an allergic skin reaction. Limonene, Acetylcedrene, Linalyl acetate, Hexyl salicylate, Citronellol, Ethyl methylphenylglycidate, Coumarin, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal. Caution: May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting affects. Keep out of reach of children or pets. If on skin: wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation or rash occurs, get medical attention/advice. If in eyes: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and and easy to do so. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/containers in accordance with local regulations. Keep away from heat, sparks & open flame. Do not light reeds. Do not place bottle, cap or reeds on fabric or finished surface as fragrance oil is harmful to such surfaces; spills should be cleaned immediately. Do not ingest.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020