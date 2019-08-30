Travel Barbie

1st Barbie is a hit for my daughter 4 stars Review from mattel.com 30th August 2019 My 3 year old received this as her first 'big girl' doll. I was impressed with the amount of accessories this doll came with, as we havent flown with her yet she didnt recognise some pieces and it was nice to be able to explain what they were. The accessories seem very durable and it is handy that they fit back into the suitcase after she has been playing with the different pieces. She enjoys being able to pose Barbie who can sit/stand well and play with her hair. The only slight downside is that it is tough for my daughter to dress and undress Barbie but that will come with time. I can see this becoming a firm favouite and allowing her to feed her imagination through play.

Hours of fun and imaginative role play with Barbie 5 stars Review from mattel.com 25th August 2019 Our little girl screeched with excitement when she got Barbie Travel Doll and accessories!! As a child I played with Barbie and all her products and now as a mother watching my 5 year old playing with Barbie travel certainly proves how Barbie has lasted the test of time...Barbie travel doll does not disappoint...It really encouraged imaginative role play and what an imagination Barbie travel invoked...A beautiful doll dressed in fashionable travel attire and trainers with desirable suitcase, rucksack, travel accessories and a cute travel companion, a puppy. The attention to detail is quite something and the choice of travel accessories completes a great value for money toy. My only negetive point would be that because the accessories are so small, but to scale, they are easily lost and I have spent some time searching for lost items but this is just a practical point from a parents point of view but for the child playing these accessories are the piéce de résistance. Barbie travel doll and accessories is a solid and robust product beautifully packaged.

Barbie travels well 5 stars Review from mattel.com 24th August 2019 My 5 year old loved this. It's got absolutely loads of accessories that come with it so lots to keep them occupied.

Lots of accessories! 5 stars Review from mattel.com 16th August 2019 Really happy with the quality of the barbie not flimsy at all. So many different accessories and i like the fact that you can open the suitcase and bag to store them so they don't get lost. Hours of fun my little girl loves it.

A very well thought out doll set with accessories 5 stars Review from mattel.com 12th August 2019 This is a really cute barbie set with accessories. I was really impressed with this barbie set as the barbie was dressed as if she as she was to embark on a holiday and she had all the accessories for her holiday. It's a well thought out collection and what I really liked was the fact my little one was able to but everything but the dog and the barbie in her suitcase to store away which makes a big difference when we put the toy away when she's not playing with it or when she wants to take it to a friends place to play with. The suitcase works a great storage for all the other bits including travel pillow, eye mask to camera. I would definitely recommend this to barbie fans. I was really impressed with it all.

Brilliant doll that can transform a 7year old 5 stars Review from mattel.com 7th August 2019 What a great piece of kit. My 7 year old recieved this and is automatically hooked. Usually shes not one for dolls and barbies, but with this doll having the accessories included she loves it. The fact all the little bits and accessories can be used with the barbie doll itself and not just on its own makes the whole play experience a lot better. Since having this, she has requested more from the range and i can see why. Its all strongly built for a toy. Not some flimsy plastic materials. The barbie dolls hair can become a right mess, but a quick comb through and its back to its usual style. Also the trainers that came with it! So cute!

Brlliant ***** 5 stars Review from mattel.com 5th August 2019 My four year old granddaughter absolutely loved it. It comes in great bright packaging & once I had removed Barbie & all the accessories she played with it for a couple of hours the first time. She was using all the pieces that came with Barbie & role playing with her. She has since played with it every day. I will certainly be buying her more for Christmas. A great doll & accessories for any little girl to build their imagination & role play. Love it!!!!

Good design 5 stars Review from mattel.com 31st July 2019 We received this product and my little girl was so excited to play and check this doll out, the packaging was good as you can see clearly what you getting. Getting the products out the box was really easy no need for scissors. All accessories for the doll were made with a mixture of soft and hard plastic and all of them fitted great with the doll. The doll is light weight, head is made of a soft plastic and body hard. The overall doll is of good design with brilliant accessories for the kids to play with. One thing I would say that would better the design of the doll is to maybe have the arms bendable from the elbow.