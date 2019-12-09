Treasure X Alien
- - Dissect the alien belly and cut through the sac to save the Treasure Hunter within!
- - Look out for the rib cage, gut critter and the green ooze inside!
- - Within each alien body, you will also find a weapon and a treasure which could be a rare space gem!
- Ooze your way through the galactic quest for real Gems with Treasure X Aliens! Treasure X Aliens offers a new, slimy and always surprising 12-step reveal experience! Follow the mission objectives to dissect the aliens, save the Hunters and find their treasure! Cut through the packaging using the included tool to release the alien from his Crystal Vessel, then slowly dissect the alien belly and cut through the sac to save the Treasure Hunter within! Don't forget to look out for the rib cage, gut critter and the green ooze inside! Within each alien body, you will also find a weapon and a treasure which could be the rare space gem! These gems are actually known as ‘peridot', some of which have been found in meteorites! So your gem could actually be from outer space!!
- Once you've finished the dissection, you can store the ooze in the container provided or squish it in the alien head and watch it squelch out of the eyes, mouth and nose! With a dissection process that is out of this world, the chance to find real space gems and a whole new galaxy of 18 Treasure Hunters to discover and collect, the Treasure X Aliens Single Pack is ultimate play experience! Styles may vary. One supplied Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard
