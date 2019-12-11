Costa Duo Cup Set With Syrup
New
Product Description
- Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger and Monin caramel flavour coffee syrup
- Costa Coffee cups come complete with Costa Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger 48g and Monin caramel flavour coffee syrup 50ml
- Two porcelain Costa primo coffee cups are paired with indulgent stem ginger biscuits and delicious Monin caramel flavour coffee syrup in this Costa Coffee gift set for two. The perfect gift for a pair of coffee lovers to share this Christmas.
- H22.5cm x W15.5cm x D11cm
- Set includes two porcelain Costa Coffee primo coffee cups
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat, Oatmeal, Milk, and Gluten
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash cups in warm soapy water before first use. Cups suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019