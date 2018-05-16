- Who will win the Space Race? Pit your astronauts against each other to see which of the two will make their way back home first and take the glory to be hailed a hero! A set of two brave intergalactic explorers with sticky hands and feet, simply throw these intrepid astronauts against any smooth surface and watch as they race their way back down to Earth. A fun racing game to be enjoyed wherever a suitable surface can be found.
- H7cm x W6cm x D1cm
- Set of two space themed characters that race down vertical surfaces
- Made with BDP, an organic additive that helps plastic decompose at landfill
- Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Keep the sticky rubber clean and remove dirt by using adhesive tape or rinse in warm water. Do not throw hard at windows or glass. Recommended for ages 6+
