Vw Beetle Drive Game

- Gather your friends and discover who has the quickest hands as you see who can build their VW Beetle the fastest! This fun, quick game allows you to add a real vintage, retro twist to your day! This set includes six puzzle sheets that become six different coloured Beetles. Who can build their Beetle the fastest? Includes 6x puzzle sheets that become 6 different coloured Beetles, a dice, and full instructions.
- H11cm x W16cm x D3cm
- Fun quick puzzle game - who can build their Beetle the quickest? 2 - 6 players
- Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Recommended for ages 6+
36 Months
