Product Description
- Friends Trivia
- Find out who is the biggest super fan and test your friends knowledge with this Friends Trivia Quiz. Can you remember Chandler's middle name, or Joey's robotic TV sidekick? How well do you know this hilarious sitcom? It's time to find out!
- Filled with questions based on the hit sitcom, this fun game allows you and your loved ones to go head to head on Friends trivia.
- The card based trivia game has two levels of questions, so you can opt for the more difficult category in order to gain more points! Just try not to get bamboozled!
- The multi-award winning sitcom Friends is one of the most cherished TV shows of all time. Adored by hardcore fans and critics alike, it's more than just a show and is now a part of popular culture. Set in New York, Friends followed the trials and tribulations of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross. Hilarious and heart-warming in equal measure, Friends spanned 10 seasons, and over 200 episodes, between 1994 and 2004. Having finished many years ago, it's huge popularity meant that reruns of Friends have been continually shown on UK TV channels, and the show was recently added to Netflix.
- The Friends Trivia Quiz is an officially licensed Friends product.
- H12cm x W14cm x D3cm
- Friends Trivia Quiz
- Easier and more difficult questions
- Great game for Friends fans
