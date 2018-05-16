By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

VW Travel Mug

No ratings yetWrite a review
VW Travel Mug

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • When you're hitting the open road and heading for adventure, make sure you stay refuelled and avoid stalling with this classic icon of cool. A stainless steel travel mug with classic VW Campervan design, this is just the thing for long journeys, day trips or daily commutes, and ensures you'll always have the spirit of adventure with you wherever you're going. The VW Campervan Travel Mug is double walled for extra insulation, meaning your drink will stay warmer for longer, making it perfect for keeping warm and refuelled when on the go.
  • Complies with EN12546-1.
  • H18cm x W8cm x D8cm
  • Double walled stainless steel travel mug, capacity 500ml
  • Iconic VW campervan printed design

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for dishwasher or microwave use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Vw Campervan Multi Tool

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Campervan Shaped Mug

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Mr Grumpy Mug & Socks

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Friends Travel Mug Central Perk

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here