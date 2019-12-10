Prosecco Flute Duo

- Set includes a heart-shaped bottle stopper and pink edible shimmer 2.5g for adding a touch of glitz and glamour to your bubbly
- This prosecco glass duo set is complete with two classic glass prosecco flutes, as well as a gorgeous heart-shaped bottle stopper and pink edible shimmer dust to add some sparkle to your fizz. A perfect gift for couples for the festive season.
- H25cm x W20cm x D6.5cm
- Set includes two glass prosecco flutes
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash glasses and bottle stopper in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher use.
Warnings
- Warning! This product contains Allura Red AC (E129) which may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Safety information
