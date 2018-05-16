Croydex Soft Close Toilet Seat

- - Made from durable polypropylene with anti-bacterial treatment
- - Measures 440 x 365 mm (H x W)
- - Adjustable to fit all standard UK toilet pans
- Maintaining a clean and hygienic bathroom is a breeze with this family-friendly toilet seat. The anti-bacterial treatment reduces the spread of bacteria, while the quick release button completely removes the seat for thorough cleaning. The seat also features soft close hinges to prevent slamming, saving little fingers and reducing the chance of unwanted noise.
- To retain the best quality finish, clean product with a soft cloth and a mild soap solution. Do not use abrasive or chemical cleaners as they may damage the surface of the toilet seat or hinges. Spray cleaning liquids onto the cloth and not directly onto the product. Please do not open beyond 105 degrees before installation. If you accidentally do this, please insert one of the seat hinge pins into the visible hole and rotate the barrel back round until the other hole is visible.
- Take care when cleaning the toilet pan with chemical cleaners. Avoid contact of the chemical cleaners with the toilet seat or hinges. Immediately rinse off any splashes to avoid damage or discolouration to the surface of the toilet seat and hinge parts.
