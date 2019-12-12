Snapstars Aspen

- - Free downloadable Snapstar Studio App that allows girls to style and customize their Snapstar's hair, make-up, eye color and shape, accessories and background scene!
- - 15 points of articulation that allows for striking just about any pose!
- - Includes 1 x 25cm doll, 1 x interchangeable hairstyle, 1 x fashion and matching accessories, adjustable doll stand and foldable screen
- Enter the world of #snapstar, an immersive world of fashion, beauty, music, photography and design where our trendsetting squad of six social influencers define what's next and aspirational (each sold separately).
- Aspen is a wide-eyed wanderer-she is always on the go and doesn't mind living out of her suitcase. Aspen wants to see the world and she wants her followers to come along for the ride! Aspen also loves decorating her place. She collects treasures from all over the world to adorn her abode! When it comes to interior decor, all the girls rely on Aspen's expert eye.
- Set up Aspen in front of the included green screen, download the free #snapstar Studio App™ and you are ready to Snap, Style, Share!
- Suitable for ages 5+ years.
- Not suitable for children under the age of 5 years due to small parts which could cause a choking hazard
