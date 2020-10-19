Baby Shark Robo Alive

- Splish - Splash! It's Baby Shark bath time! Bring bath-time to life with Zuru's new Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark! Place Baby Shark in the tub and our water activation technology brings him to life like magic! Watch him swim and sing along as he plays the famous Baby Shark theme song. Quality and safety tested. Batteries included. Baby Shark comes with a 4-minute power save mode. 3 characters available; Baby, Mummy and Daddy Shark. Collect them all!
- Each sold separately. Requires AAA batteries (included). Ages 18 months+
- Sing the song together: sings the famous baby shark song!
- Robo technology: water activated carbon sensors
- Auto switch-off: 4 minutes sleep mode (take out, put back in)
Information
Lower age limit
18 Months
