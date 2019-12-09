Disney Frozen 2 Elsa & Nokk
- - Disney Frozen Elsa Fashion Doll and Nokk Figure Inspired by Frozen 2 : On her epic adventure in Disney's Frozen 2, Elsa meets the Nokk, a mythical water spirit whose strength rivals her own.
- Kids can recreate scenes from the Disney Frozen 2 movie with this classic Elsa doll and Nokk figure, a character she meets on her epic journey far beyond Arendelle. The Elsa doll has her recognizable long blond hair twisted into a braid, and she is wearing a light blue knee-length movie-inspired outfit. The Nokk figure is inspired by the Disney Frozen 2 movie.
- - Elsa From The Disney Frozen Movies: A popular character from the Disney Frozen movies, this classic Elsa doll is wearing an outfit inspired by the one seen in the Disney Frozen 2 movie
- - Introducing the Nokk: Featured in the Disney Frozen 2 movie, the Nokk figure represents the mythical water spirit character. Copyright Disney. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
Information
Using Product Information
