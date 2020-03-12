Disney Frozen 2 Classic Doll Assorted

- Disney Frozen Fashion Doll With Outfit Assortment Inspired by Disney's Frozen 2: Children can recreate scenes from Disney's Frozen 2 with these classic dolls, complete with removable outfits inspired by the film. Kids can move these toys into different poses to play out scenes from the film or imagine their own with each doll's five points of articulation. Collect the Disney Frozen figures and playsets to recreate familiar scenes with characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf who kids know and love. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Copyright Disney Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
- Characters from the Disney's Frozen Films: Each doll in this collection is a fan favourite from the Disney Frozen films, and is wearing an outfit inspired by the one seen in the Disney Frozen 2 film (each sold separately)
- Fun Poses: Play out different poses and pretend these dolls are acting out all kinds of fun scenes from the Disney Frozen films with their five points of articulation (each sold separately)
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
