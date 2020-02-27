Disney Frozen 2 Singing Doll Assorted

- Disney Frozen Singing Fashion Doll with Music and Light-Up Dress Assortment: In Disney's Frozen 2, Anna and Elsa embark on an epic adventure far beyond Arendelle together. These Singing Fashion Dolls each feature iconic dresses and hair styles from the film. Press the button on the doll's bodice to hear a snippet of an original song from the Disney Frozen 2 film. And when kids press the button, each doll's dress also lights up to imagine a magical scene with a Frozen fan favourite! (Sold separately. Subject to availability.) Copyright Disney. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
- Beautiful Singing Fashion Dolls from Disney's Frozen 2: With their iconic hair styles, these dolls are inspired by their characters in the film. (Each sold separately)
- Sings Song from Frozen 2: Press the button on their bodices to hear them sing a song from the Disney Frozen 2 film. (Each sold separately)
Information
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
