Stikbot Mega Dino Trex

Product Description
- Easy-to-pose and highly collectable
- Great as a fun fidget toy
- Easy positioning on any flat surface
- - Unique and easy-to-pose StikBot Dinos with suction cup feet.
- - Extra moving parts for easy animation and enhanced play value.
- - Perfect for pretend play - collect them all!
- StikBot Mega Dinos are easy-to-pose and highly collectable! Great as a fun fidget toy or to spark your imagination in endless pretend play. Their unique design, with suction-cup hands and feet, allows for easy positioning on any flat surface. Legs, body, mouth, tail and neck can be positioned at many different angles. This makes StikBot perfect for making stop-frame animation movies using the Free to download mobile Animation App. Easy-to-use app helps you create a professional movie, with built-in music and sound effects. Available for iPhone or Android. Subscribe to StikBot Central on YouTube for updated daily content including fan-made movies and zany StikBot shows. Please note - colour and style supplied will vary.
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020