Brita Style Jug 2.4L

4.5(37)Write a review
Brita Style Jug 2.4L
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Style Water Filter Jug Blue
  • The new Style delivers a sleek, simple and contemporary look, perfect for the modern kitchen or home. The innovative Smart traffic light indicator gives a clear warning on cartridge life based on time and volume of water filtered.
  • Featuring new MAXTRA+ filter with MicroFlow technology, impurities from tap water are reduced to leave great-tasting water for drinking, brewing tea and coffee and preparing meals. The Style jug is a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to transporting and storing plastic bottled water at home.
  • New MAXTRA+ with 25% finer mesh for better reduction of coarse particles
  • New Micro Carbon Pearls reduce chlorine and organic impurities which affect taste and odour of food and drink Ion Exchange Pearls reduce limescale, enhancing flavour and aroma of tea and coffee
  • Protects kettles and coffee machines from limescale build-up and damage and permanently absorbs metals such as lead and copper
  • Large, countertop design with larger 1.4L filtered water capacity, 2.4L total capacity and dishwasher safe (except lid)
  • New Smart LED light measures time and volume to notify when to replace filter cartridge
  • Flip top lid with silicon strap for easy refilling
  • Includes MAXTRA+ filter cartridge which lasts approximately one month and is 100% recyclable
  • 30 day money back guarantee and free replacement parts service
  • Only works with new MAXTRA+ cartridges

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimum filtration performance exchange MAXTRA+ cartridges every 150 litres or every month

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • BRITA Water Filter Systems Ltd.,
  • BRITA House,
  • 9 Granville Way,
  • Bicester,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX26 4JT,

Return to

  • BRITA Water Filter Systems Ltd.,
  • BRITA House,
  • 9 Granville Way,
  • Bicester,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX26 4JT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0344 742 4800 (Mon - Fri 09.00 - 17.00)

Net Contents

1 x Water Filter

37 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

easy to fill

3 stars

I purchased a few weeks ago, and after first change red light is still on

Great water pitcher

5 stars

I love this Brita maxtra Style Pitcher with the cartridge and light that tells you when to replace your cartridge. Easy to fill and refreshing drinks every time. Highly recommend

Good features

5 stars

This really improves water which is very hard in this area I will

light feature

5 stars

Love the light feature that tells you when to replace filter

Very good

4 stars

Bought this 3 weeks ago to help prevent the constant limescale that was building up in my kettle. This Brita jug has been magnificent at that. My only concern is that I sometimes have to wait for 2 lots of filtered water in order to get enough water into the kettle (hence only 4 stars)

Improved design

4 stars

Good to use, but would like to know how the glowing coloured LEDs are actuated and how they are measuring the life of the filter. Improved visibility of the LED would be a useful update.

it looked nice

1 stars

i got this about a month ago yes it was good but the light to tell you to change dose not work plus when i change the filter the inner has got a crack in this we have been so gentel with this

Love it

4 stars

The difference in the water is amazing. I gave up buying bottled water years ago and started to boil my drinking water (from tap), now I fill up my fill&enjoy and drink lovely, cool water without nasty tastes. Also my tea and coffee is more enjoyable.

Good appearance

3 stars

Purchased last month and it’s a replacement as my previous Brit’s filter jug was looking tired

Great water jug

5 stars

This is our 4th jug, and by now I do not think we could do with out it Its used for every thing from cooking to drinking

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

