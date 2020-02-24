Brita Style Jug 2.4L

easy to fill
I purchased a few weeks ago, and after first change red light is still on
Great water pitcher
I love this Brita maxtra Style Pitcher with the cartridge and light that tells you when to replace your cartridge. Easy to fill and refreshing drinks every time. Highly recommend
Good features
This really improves water which is very hard in this area I will
light feature
Love the light feature that tells you when to replace filter
Very good
Bought this 3 weeks ago to help prevent the constant limescale that was building up in my kettle. This Brita jug has been magnificent at that. My only concern is that I sometimes have to wait for 2 lots of filtered water in order to get enough water into the kettle (hence only 4 stars)
Improved design
Good to use, but would like to know how the glowing coloured LEDs are actuated and how they are measuring the life of the filter. Improved visibility of the LED would be a useful update.
it looked nice
i got this about a month ago yes it was good but the light to tell you to change dose not work plus when i change the filter the inner has got a crack in this we have been so gentel with this
Love it
The difference in the water is amazing. I gave up buying bottled water years ago and started to boil my drinking water (from tap), now I fill up my fill&enjoy and drink lovely, cool water without nasty tastes. Also my tea and coffee is more enjoyable.
Good appearance
Purchased last month and it’s a replacement as my previous Brit’s filter jug was looking tired
Great water jug
This is our 4th jug, and by now I do not think we could do with out it Its used for every thing from cooking to drinking