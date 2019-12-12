Pokemon Mini Electronic Pikachu
Offer
- - Engage with Pikachu like never before!
- - 2 Modes of play - Discovery and Train
- - Over 100 Interactions
- Engage with Pikachu like never before! 3 touch sensors let you and Pikachu communicate in a new and fun way. Watch Pikachu's arms and ears move, his cheeks and tail light up or hear him say 1 of his iconic Pikachu phrases. 2 modes of play - Discovery and Train, create over 100 interactions for you to explore! Suitable from 4 years. Styles may vary.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019