Fisher Price Coffee Cup

Great product
This product is good for learning, helps hand mouth coordination as looks like a coffee cup. My little girl used it like she was drinking out of it. This product has bright lights, abc and numbers brilliant for motor skills. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fun toy!
This is such a current fun idea how baby can be just like mummy or daddy with their very own safe to play with coffee cup. I love the light up sounds and songs.
My daughter loves the coffee cup!
I received this product just over a week ago and my daughter has not stopped playing with it, she loves the songs it sings and the colourful lights.
LNL coffee cup
Superb toy very sturdy and hours of fun for my son. He carries it everywhere, even to bed.
Great toy
This toy is very good for little ones the sounds and music on it are very educating and also very clear the lights are bright it has a lot of different features on it it’s very easy for little ones to play with and press the buttons on it my little boy loves it especially when I am having a coffee he thinks he is having one to but his cup is better than mine the packaging that it came in was very good and explained a lot on it I would very recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not our cup of tea/coffee
When we first showed this to our baby she seemed quite interested in it as she seemed intrigued by the lights and noises. But when we actually gave it to her she lost interest after about 5 minutes. There isn’t a lot to keep her engaged with the toy as there are just two buttons to press and a spinning ball on the top. She finds it quite difficult to hold as well but it may be because she’s small for her age (10 months). Perhaps a handle on the side would help. She does like chewing the edge of the cup as she’s teething at the moment but I’m not sure if this is what it’s designed for! My most negative feedback is about the phrases used “more sugar please!” is not something I want to encourage my child to learn! Hopefully she’ll focus more on the ABC song that it sings. I wouldn’t really recommend this toy.
Great
My baby having so much fun with all the sound and colours it has