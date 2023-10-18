We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Barbie Chelsea Travel Fun

Barbie Chelsea Travel Fun

Barbie Chelsea Travel Fun
Send curious minds around the world with Chelsea doll and a travel-themed set inspired by Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures that comes with a puppy for a travel companion, a pet carrier and colourful travel-themed pieces!Imaginations are inspired to explore as they pack and unpack her blue backpack that she can really wear. Travel necessities for this little sister include a cell phone, teddy bear, headphone and sunglasses.Chelsea doll is ready to visit places near and far dressed in a white top, sparkly pink skirt, aqua-painted tights and pink boots. With so many fun travel pieces, this Barbie set makes a great gift for young explorers and fans of the series because when a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become!Chelsea doll can take her puppy, and young dreamers, around the world with this travel-themed set. Inspired by Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, it comes with fun colourful pieces to help imaginations take off -- peek into the everyday life of Barbie as she embarks on exciting adventures with her family and friends! Chelsea doll has her puppy as a traveling companion and a puppy carrier with a handle and wheels so she can bring it along. Grab her backpack and fill with her travel necessities to hit the road -- there's a cell phone, her teddy bear, a pair of pink headphones and a pair of pink sunglasses. Chelsea doll is ready for adventure in a fun outfit with pink sparkly skirt. Curious travelers will love taking her places near and far, letting their minds travel and exploring the world because when a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become! Collect other Barbie travel dolls and toys to expand the playtime possibilities (each sold separately, subject to availability). Includes Chelsea doll wearing fashion and shoes, plus puppy and carrier, backpack and travel-themed pieces. colours and decorations may vary.

3 Years

