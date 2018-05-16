Fortnite 12Inch Figure Asst.

- Level up with the Victory Series Fortnite figures. Each articulated action figure has incredible game-authentic details. The 12-inch scale is perfect for Fortnite in real life. Assortment features Skull Trooper, Fishstick, Raptor, Dark Voyager and Galaxy.
- This listing is for 1 x Victory Series 12-inch action figure with 7 points of articulation
- Highly detailed decoration inspired by the most popular outfits from Epic Games' Fortnite
- Collectible figure made with high-quality materials
- Official Licensed Product
- More outfits dropping soon
- Styles may vary
Information
Lower age limit
8 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020