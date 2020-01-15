Tofoo Co Crispy Wholemeal Chunkies
Product Description
- Crispy Wholemeal Chunkies
- Organic handmade tofu Chunkies in a crispy crumb - wholesome, wholemeal, the whole shebang
- Wholemeal Tofoo Chunkies
- You'll feel so good about buying these organic, wholesome Wholemeal Tofoo Chunkies you might have to do something annoying to balance the universe - shout random numbers while someone's counting or put the wrappers back in the chocolate tin. Or plan something just as devious while you're whipping up a katsu curry, a serious sandwich or simply with chips and peas.
- Too Good to be 'Fu
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely not. We've spelt it differently because it's not like other tofu. It's handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe to be about a zillion times tastier - so it's perfect for flexitarians, carnivores and real foodies, as well as veggies and vegans. Plus, it's organic, non-GM and dairy free.
- Organic
- Tofu with taste
- Vegan
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Tofu* (66%) (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Wholewheat Breadcrumb* (29%) (Wholemeal Wheat Flour* (Gluten), Salt, Yeast*), Water, Wheat Flour* (Gluten), Rapeseed Oil*, *Denotes Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container and refrigerate, consume within 24hrs. Once cooked, do not reheat. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging and place Chunkies on a baking tray. Place in centre of oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning half way, until crispy and piping hot. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
Net Contents
225g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Cooked as per instructions) Per 100g
|(Cooked as per instructions) Per 1/2 Pack
|Energy
|993kJ
|1122kJ
|-
|238kcal
|269kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|14.2g
|- of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|25.4g
|- of which sugars
|3.4g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|4.3g
|Protein
|12.7g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.57g
