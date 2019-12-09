Disney Frozen 2 Sisters Musical Snow Wand
- - Plays instrumental version of "Into the Unknown" from the film
- - Wave the scepter to see a flurry of glittering snow swirl around the sisters.
- - Inspired by Anna & Elsa's bond Frozen 2 with authentic film details for fans to relive favourite story moments.
- The epic adventure continues in Disney Frozen 2, the exciting sequel to the hit film, Frozen! Join your beloved friends, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they venture beyond Arendelle's gates to strengthen their bonds and make new discoveries that will change their lives forever.
- Celebrate the unbreakable bond of family with Disney Frozen 2 Sisters Snow Scepter. Anna and Elsa are dressed in their adventure outfits, ready to face the outside world together. Wave the scepter and watch as a flurry of glittering snow swirls around the sisters! Scepter features elements inspired by the film and the instrumental version of "Into the Unknown" from the film. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed.
