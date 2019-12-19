Pop Pop Hair Surprise 3-In-1 Pops Assorted
Offer
- - Pop Pop Hair Surprise™ include 3-in-1 Pop Pets with a POP surprise.
- - 3 cute characters in 1: a Pop Brush with spray bottle, a Pop Roller, and a Pop Hair Pet with extra-long, brushable hair in so many colours and styles.
- - Unbox in a totally unique way, by spraying Pop Pod until it POPS to reveal the Pop Hair Pet.
- Pop Pop Hair Surprise™ is the 3-in-1 surprise ready to POP with brushable and fun-to-style hair. Get 3 characters in 1 - a Pop Brush, a Pop Roller, and a Pop Hair Pet. Each Pop Brush really brushes hair, and the handle twists off to become a spray bottle. Unbox in a totally unique way - by using the spray bottle to spray the Pop Pod until... it POPS to reveal the Pop Roller! Unwrap and pop open the roller to reveal a Pop Hair Pet, an adorable collectible character with extra-long brushable, washable, wearable hair in so many stunning colours and types, like curly, two-tone, and ombre. Will you get Prissy Missy, the cute kitty with pink hair or Doggie Bowie, the rockin' pup with rainbow hair? Brush and style the Pop Hair Pet's hair with 2 included hair clips & 4 mini bands to create endless looks. You can even use the included elastic band to add Pop Hair Pets into your own hair. There are so many ways to play, including using your Pop Hair Pet as a pencil topper! Collect 25+ Pop Pets in 4 fabulous themes: Girly Qs, Disco 'Dos, Pretty in Punks, and Bed Heads. Look for the ultra-rare twins, Hairy Kate & Brushly, and the ultra-rare Pop Roller, Cali Clipper! Get a POP of fabulous hair and a POP of surprise with Pop Pop Hair Surprise™. Suggested for Ages 3+ Styles may vary.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019