Lucky Fortune Cookie Assorted
- - Each pack contains: 1x fortune cookie shaped bracelet holder, 1x surprise Lucky Fortune charm bracelet and 1x matching paper fortune
- - 100 bracelets to find, including the coveted Ultra Lucky real gold-dipped four leaf clover. Collect them all!
- - Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
- The future looks sweet with the all-new Lucky Fortune collectible bracelets from WowWee. Each package contains a fortune cookie shaped bracelet holder with a surprise Lucky Fortune charm bracelet and matching paper fortune. Crack it open to see what the future has in store for you! Wear your bracelet-and your luck-on your sleeve, trade to collect them all, and even give the gift of luck to a friend who needs it most! The more you have, the luckier you may feel! So go ahead... crack 'em, wear 'em, find your luck, and share 'em!
