Wowwee Pixie Belles
Offer
- - Each pack contains: 1x Pixie Belle with light up horn & interchangable tail. Styles may vary. Characters sold separately.
- - Batteries required
- - Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
- New pet alert! Introducing Pixie Belles, the cutest interactive creatures that bring you love, light, and Lots of fun movements, wherever you go! With a heart-to-heart connection, you and your Pixie Belles will be inseparable! Bond with your Belles - they let you know their mood based on the color of their horn. Have a dance party - with 6 different dances your Pixie Belles will never miss a beat! Spin time - talk out loud or clap your hands and watch the Belles spin! They react to touch, motion, and sound, and include a unique interchangeable tail that doubles as a bracelet, key-chain, and hair accessory that you can wear!
Information
