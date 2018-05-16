Yogiyo Fiery Chilli Ramen Noodle Kit 486G

Product Description
- A Rich Noodle Dish with a Warming Heat and a Little Kick
- "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
- Sue Youn & Ben
- Xoxo
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- As seen on dragon's den
- Hot & warming
- Authentic Korean street-food
- Just add water, meat & veg
- Including udon noodles, a soup base & garnish
- Pack size: 486G
Information
Ingredients
Udon Noodles (82%): (Water, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Acetate Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate, Thickener: Sodium Alginate), Spicy Ramen Soup Base (16.5%): (Water, Salt, Fructose Syrup, Cabbage, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Red Miso Powder (Cassava, Red Miso (Soybean, Water, Salt, Alcohol, Rice), Salt), Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Modified Starch, Clam Extract (Mollusc), Spice, Paprika Oleoresin), Garnish: (Dried Sweet Red Pepper, Dried Shiitake Mushroom, Dried Spring Onion)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Fish, Sesame, Crustaceans, Peanut, Egg, Milk and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.
Produce of
Produced in China
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Produced in China for:
- Euro Foods Brand Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Foods Brand Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
486g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|Energy
|565kJ/133kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|Of which Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|Of which Sugars
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|2.14g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
