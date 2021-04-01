We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blue Dragon Korean Bbq Skewers Kit 141G

Product Description

  • Individual sachets of Gochujang Korean style red hot chilli glazing and dipping sauce, Bulgogi Korean style marinade, dried vegetables and bamboo skewers
  • Korea is known for their love of sharing and eating together around a BBQ. Our skewer kit uses the unique spicy flavour of Gochujang which is a fermented chilli and soya bean paste.
  • At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • In Asia the most exciting foods are not found in restaurants, but on the carts and stalls lining busy streets and quiet alleys.
  • If you've enjoyed our Korean BBQ Skewer Kit why not try the rest of our Street Food range?
  • - Satay Skewers
  • - Teriyaki Skewers
  • Chili rating - medium - 2
  • Makes 8 skewers
  • 20 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 141G

Information

Ingredients

Gochujang Korean Style Red Hot Chilli Glazing and Dipping Sauce (57%) (Water, Gochujang Paste (Condiment (Miso Paste (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt) Distilled Vinegar, Vinegar, Yeast Extract), Sugars, Spices and Herbs (Chilli, Paprika, Pepper), Water, Apple Puree, Rice Flour, Soybean, Colour (E160c)), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fructose Syrup, Miso Paste (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Garlic, Thickener (E1442), Sesame Oil, Onion, Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Colour (E160c), White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (E330), Stabilizer (E415), Antioxidant (E306), Flavourings), Bulgogi Korean Style Marinade (42%) (Water, Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Onion, Modified Tapioca Starch, Yeast Extract, Apple Puree, Potassium Chloride, Rice Wine, Garlic, Ginger, Black Pepper, Colour (E150a)), Dried Vegetables (1%) (Sesame Seeds, Seaweed)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Peanuts For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • - No need to marinate - just combine and cook straight away.
  • - Serve with salad or rice as a main meal or as a side dish.
  • - Alternatively use pork fillet or a combination of mushroom, spring onions and courgette.
  • Just Add:
  • - About 450g of sirloin beef steak
  • How to:
  • 1. Skewer
  • Coat 450g diced chicken in the Bulgogi marinade then thread the pieces onto the skewers (caution skewers may be sharp).
  • 2. Grill
  • Cook on a barbeque or under a grill, decant halt of the Gochujang sauce for dipping and brush the remaining onto the chicken half way through cooking.
  • 3. Sprinkle
  • Sprinkle the sesame & seaweed over the cooked skewers and serve with the remaining Gochujang sauce for dipping.
  • Presoaking the skewers in the water fir 15 minutes will help prevent the skewers burning during cooking.

Number of uses

Average serving size 70g, average servings per pack 2

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Koribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

141g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 805kJ/190kcal564kJ/133kcal
Fat 2g1.4g
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate 41g29g
of which sugars 27g20g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 2g1.4g
Salt 1.3g0.91g

Disappointingly tasteless

1 stars

Disappointingly tasteless. Made it with chicken but it was only edible with lots of sauce and vegetables.

