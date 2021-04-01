Blue Dragon Korean Bbq Skewers Kit 141G

Disappointingly tasteless
Disappointingly tasteless. Made it with chicken but it was only edible with lots of sauce and vegetables.
Gochujang Korean Style Red Hot Chilli Glazing and Dipping Sauce (57%) (Water, Gochujang Paste (Condiment (Miso Paste (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt) Distilled Vinegar, Vinegar, Yeast Extract), Sugars, Spices and Herbs (Chilli, Paprika, Pepper), Water, Apple Puree, Rice Flour, Soybean, Colour (E160c)), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fructose Syrup, Miso Paste (Soybean, Rice, Salt), Garlic, Thickener (E1442), Sesame Oil, Onion, Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Colour (E160c), White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (E330), Stabilizer (E415), Antioxidant (E306), Flavourings), Bulgogi Korean Style Marinade (42%) (Water, Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Onion, Modified Tapioca Starch, Yeast Extract, Apple Puree, Potassium Chloride, Rice Wine, Garlic, Ginger, Black Pepper, Colour (E150a)), Dried Vegetables (1%) (Sesame Seeds, Seaweed)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Produced in Thailand
Average serving size 70g, average servings per pack 2
141g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|805kJ/190kcal
|564kJ/133kcal
|Fat
|2g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|29g
|of which sugars
|27g
|20g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.91g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Disappointingly tasteless. Made it with chicken but it was only edible with lots of sauce and vegetables.