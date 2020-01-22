Blue Dragon Satay Skewers 170G
Offer
Product Description
- Individual sachets of Satay marinade, Satay dipping sauce, crushed peanuts and bamboo skewers
- Satay is eaten all over Far East Asia. Our recipe is inspired by the rich and creamy Indonesian Coconut and Peanut Satay which has a distinct turmeric and lemongrass curry flavour.
- A Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- In Asia the most exciting foods are not found in restaurants, but on the carts and stalls lining busy streets and quiet alleys, our authentic Satay Skewer recipe is inspired by the streets of Indonesia.
- Chilli rating - milk - 1
- Makes 8 skewers
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Satay Marinade (47%) (Water, Shallot, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Sugar, Sodium Acetate, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid)), Lemongrass, Galangal, Salt, Garlic, Sweet Soy Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Coriander Powder, Turmeric, Cumin, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Stabilizer (E415), Antioxidant (E306), Satay Dipping Sauce (47%) (Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose)), Peanuts, Red Curry Paste (Creamed Coconut, Lemongrass, Red Chillies, Garlics, Salt, Palm Sugar, Galangals, Shallots, Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract)), Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Modified Tapioca Starch, Mixed Spices (Mustard), Turmeric Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Crushed Peanuts (6%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 3 Chicken Breasts (approx. 450g)
- How to:
- 1 Skewer
- Coat 450 g. diced chicken pieces in the marinade and thread onto skewers (Caution skewers may be sharp).
- 2 Grill
- Cook the skewers on a barbeque or under a grill turning frequently, heat half of the Satay dipping sauce in a pan for the dip and brush the remaining onto the chicken half way through cooking
- 3 Sprinkle
- Sprinkle with the crushed peanuts and serve with the warmed satay dipping sauce
- Presoaking the skewers in water for 15 mins will help prevent the skewers burning during cooking
- No need to marinate - just combine and cook straight away
- Use pork fillet, beef sirloin steak or tofu instead of chicken
- Serve with salad or rice to make a main meal or as a side dish
Number of uses
Average Serving Size 85g, Average Servings per Pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 8RS,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|999kJ/240kcal
|849kJ/204kcal
|Fat
|16g
|14g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|15g
|of which sugars
|12g
|10g
|Fibre
|2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|5g
|4.3g
|Salt
|2.3g
|2g
